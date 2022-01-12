SomaLogic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,793% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

