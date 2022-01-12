Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 1.8%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 1,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

