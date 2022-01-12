Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $8.61 on Monday. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solid Power stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Solid Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

