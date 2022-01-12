Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SLDB opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

