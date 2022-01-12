Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,107. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

