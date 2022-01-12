SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $448.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $448.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.59% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.48.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $261.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.37 and its 200 day moving average is $292.16.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 50,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

