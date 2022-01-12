Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTMO stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

