Softcat (LON:SCT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,010 ($27.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,027.50 ($27.52).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,671 ($22.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,821.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,925.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,419 ($19.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.56).

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.99), for a total value of £707,754.04 ($960,708.62).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

