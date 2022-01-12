Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$50,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 978,037 shares in the company, valued at C$12,352,607.31.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

