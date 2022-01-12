Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,088 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $39,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,695. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

