Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 27,320 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. 84,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,888. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

