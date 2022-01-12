Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $50.75 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Anthem worth $50,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.79. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

