Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.72.

UNP traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

