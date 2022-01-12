Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 230,590 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 252.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,590 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,300. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

