SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 678,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 110.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SKM opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

