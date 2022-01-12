Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Down 8.3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.