Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,351. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.