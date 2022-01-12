Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

SLAB stock opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

