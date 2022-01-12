Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. decreased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 4,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,859. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.