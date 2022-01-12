Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

