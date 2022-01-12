Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Decreases By 17.8%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Zalando has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

