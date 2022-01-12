Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Declines By 15.7%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,091,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 841.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
