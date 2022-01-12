Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Declines By 15.7%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,091,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 841.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

