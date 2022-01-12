Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declines By 16.3%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

