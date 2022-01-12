Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declines By 16.3%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
