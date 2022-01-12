Short Interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Declines By 16.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:OBELF opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 99.13% and a return on equity of 78.07%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

