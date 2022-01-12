Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Drops By 15.9%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

