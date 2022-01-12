Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 664.17 ($9.02).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a market cap of £11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.27.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

