Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.14) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.80).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 287.80 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.64).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

