Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IDEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. upped their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 265.42 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.60. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £779.52 million and a P/E ratio of 884.75.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

