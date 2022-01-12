ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after purchasing an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -169.18 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

