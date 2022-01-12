Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Truist

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 7.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shake Shack by 77.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

