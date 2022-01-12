Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 623.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 508.50 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.16).

SHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.96) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.50) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.09) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.64).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

