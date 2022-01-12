SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $763,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 124.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 909.5% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,362,821 shares of company stock valued at $123,446,910. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRRM stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

