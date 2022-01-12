SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,671 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

