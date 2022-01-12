SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,021 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 303.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $677,962. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

