SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,048 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 468.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

