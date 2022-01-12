SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 87,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

