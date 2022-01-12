ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.01

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $88.14, with a volume of 1389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

