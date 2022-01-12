ServiceNow, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $765.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $578.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.25 and a 200-day moving average of $626.88. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 530.68, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,655 shares of company stock worth $6,500,681. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

