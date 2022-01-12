Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Trading Down 1.5%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. 83,603 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,935,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNT)

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

