Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Trading Down 1.5%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64. 83,603 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.77.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,935,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.