Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.83% of Orion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

OHPA remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

