Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires 110,827 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 155.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,827 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $217,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LG Display stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 12,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPL. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

