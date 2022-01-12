Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $2,641,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 236,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.