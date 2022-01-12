Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

