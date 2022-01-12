Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

