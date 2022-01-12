Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

CCMP opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

