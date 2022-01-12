Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.2% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Xerox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

