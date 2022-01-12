Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avient by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

