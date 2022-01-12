Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

