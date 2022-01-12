Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,847. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

