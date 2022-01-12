Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,466,778.12 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGEN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.37. The stock had a trading volume of 585,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,939. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.